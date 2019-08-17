SUMMER JAZZ MM

Randy Zimmerman plays the trombone with the Temple College Faculty Jazz Group during the Summer’s Night of Art and Jazz at the Santa Fe Plaza in Temple on Saturday.

 Michael Miller | FME News Service

TEMPLE — Summer’s Night of Art and Jazz tried to beat the heat Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza.

“The jazz tends to keep us cool,” said Sennett Farias, Temple Convention and Visitor Bureau event coordinator.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.