This week in Central Texas will kick off with an arts camp for children in Temple today and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Copperas Cove Independent School District on Tuesday.
There will be a free networking event Wednesday and a children’s concert Thursday.
Locals will have the opportunity to get involved with a purse donation Thursday.
The weekend will offer a free concert, a cultural festival, an expo event and a holiday-themed bazaar.
Monday
Camp Art Extreme is from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple. The camp will run through Friday. The camp is a chance for children ages 6 to 10 to experiment with messy, fun art projects. Campers should bring a snack, water bottle and wear comfortable clothes that can get messy. Instructor Lana Blackman will lead the camp and the cost is $85. For more information, go to www.cacarts.org/
Tuesday
There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Copperas Cove Independent School District Service and Training Center from 4 to 6 p.m. at 408 S. Main St,, Copperas Cove. The center houses the CCISD business office, student services, special education, human resources and more. Tours of the facility will be available after the ribbon-cutting. The CCISD monthly board of trustees meeting will be later that evening, where the board is slated to consider several agenda items, including an agreement with the police department to provide police services to Copperas Cove High School.
Wednesday
Aware Central Texas will host a grand reopening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 903 N. Main St., Belton. The free networking event will be open to the public. The venue will also host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for the public to learn about services provided and meet the staff. Free lunch will be provided by the Venue in Salado.
Thursday
There will be a Kids Concert featuring Joe McDermott from 10 a.m. to noon at the Killeen Arts and Activities center, 801 N. Fourth St., Building B, Killeen. The Killeen Public Library will host the event, which is free to children with a library card or summer reading log. For more information on McDermott, go to joemcdermottmusic.com
The ATL Sliders, Texas Chapter, is hosting Purses for a Purpose with drop-off locations from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E. Avenue E, Killeen, and Mz. Champagnes Beauty Bar, 911 Trimmier Road, Killeen. The public is invited to drop off gently used purses that the organization will fill with feminine products and other goods to donated to local women’s shelters. The organization will also be accepting donations of personal size items and index-size cards with inspirational messages as well as monetary gifts. For more information, contact 254-307-1182 or go to www.facebook.com/AtlSlidersTexasChapter/
Friday
The grand opening of Alexander’s Distillery will begin at 4 p.m. at the Inn on the Creek, 602 Center Circle. Marketed as Salado’s only craft cocktail lounge and bar with views of the Salado Creek, the venue will offer cocktails, cuisine, wine and beer. There will also be complimentary snacks and appetizers served.
Scott & White Heath Plan will present a performance by Blue Houdini from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. as the final show of the 20th annual Hot Summer Sounds Free summer concert series at Miller Park. Hot Summer Sounds provides a variety of musical styles that will satisfy music lovers. Attendees should bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. For more information call Holly at 298-5440.
Saturday
The Millennial Family Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. The event will feature products and services for new, expectant and young families. There will be face painting, characters, giveaways, trivia, games, races, entertainment and more. General adult admission is $10, children are $3 and any younger 2 years of age are free. Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.com
The 2018 Taste of Africa Diving Deep in Culture festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.. The festival will feature cultural cuisine, fashion, jewelry, art, music, dancing and other entertainment. General admission is $10 and tickets may be purchased on eventbrite.com
The Christmas in July Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church Copperas Cove, 1602 S. Farm-to-Market 116. The sale will feature handmade crafts and gifts, candles, jewelry, snowmen, wreaths, decorations and vintage Nativity sets. All proceeds will go to benefit St. Martin’s emergency fund.
Sunday
There will be a group fun from 6 to 9 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. The run is free and all paces are welcome. There will be bottled water at the start/finish and near the 3-mile mark. Runners are welcome to run as long as they’d like. Coffee will be provided at the finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.