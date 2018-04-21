In a move away from past election seasons, candidates for Killeen municipal races have been holding a series of town hall forums over the past two months.
In almost all those forums, the candidates have brought forward some significant allegations against city leaders and council members past and present, highlighted by accusations of tax fraud by three local nonprofit groups at candidate Mellisa Brown’s forum Friday.
But the allegation frenzy didn’t start this week.
During a town hall forum March 8 co-hosted by Brown, Councilman Steve Harris accused past city leaders and a local developer of collusion in the 2013 agreement to create the Bell County Municipal Utility District No. 2, a 3,750-home subdivision coming to the southern outskirts of Killeen.
Harris made a second appearance on behalf of Placidio J. Rivera during a town hall March 17 to cover public safety.
Other candidates who have held town halls or similar meetings, too, including Tolly James Jr., Patsy Bracey and incumbent Gregory Johnson. All of the 12 candidates for three at-large council seats and the five mayoral candidates attended the Herald’s forum March 5. Other forums have been organized by the NAACP, League of United Latin American Citizens.
For more on the candidates, see today’s Election Section and go to KDHcenterforpolitics.com.
Placido Rivera talks public safety, budget
On Thursday, Placido J. Rivera hosted his second town hall of election season and discussed a range of topics including public safety, the municipal budget, downtown Killeen, two City Charter amendments and more.
Rivera said 13 people attended the forum, including four municipal candidates and about eight residents.
Killeen Professional Fire Fighters Association President Marc Clifford was on hand to address questions on public safety and emergency medical services. Rivera said he supported more funding to put officers on the street.
“Our officers are stressed — the work force is physically, mentally and emotionally potentially drained,” Rivera said in a presentation. “The back side always costs more, pay now or pay later.”
This was the second town hall Rivera has hosted this election season.
On March 17, Rivera co-hosted a forum alongside Harris with Clifford and Killeen Police Employee Association President Bobby Castillo on hand to answer questions.
Brown files complaint to IRS on city business nonprofits
On Friday, Mellisa Brown hosted a town hall at the Killeen Community Center and leveled allegations of tax fraud against the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and Killeen Industrial Foundation.
Brown, who also shared the meeting on Facebook Live, said the three organizations’ tax filing did not properly disclose the compensation of the chamber’s president and CEO, who is a member on the corporation’s board.
John Crutchfield, who holds that position, could not be reached for comment Saturday.
On Saturday, Brown told the Herald the three organizations were related because they intermingled their record keeping and accounting.
Brown filed a complaint with the Internal Revenue Service against the three nonprofit groups, according to an email.
Gukeisen wants more funding for police, fire
On Saturday, council candidate Leo Gukeisen hosted a forum at the Killeen Community Center and highlighted public safety, the budget, the Bell County MUD No. 2 and more.
“All of us running for these seats have basically the same top three priorities: public safety, balancing the budget and transparency,” Gukeisen said.
Gukeisen focused on bringing more funding for the police and fire departments, opposed the two City Charter amendments going up for a public vote May 5 and advocated for a reworking of the city’s agreement with the chamber of commerce and economic development corporation.
Nine people were on hand for the event, including three candidates: Brown, Rivera and Bruce Bynum.
