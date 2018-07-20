As area brush fires continued to burn Friday, the Killeen area experienced a record-high temperature day at a sizzling 105 degrees — 4 degrees higher than the previous daily record.
The previous daily record was reported in 2017.
Multiple agencies were fighting a fire in the area of Harmon Road near Pidcoke in northwest Coryell County that spread over 1,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire was 50 percent contained by Friday afternoon.
Forest Service aircraft were reportedly dropping water onto the fire.
A 50-acre brush fire on Fort Hood was 100-percent contained by 7 p.m. Thursday, according to post spokesman Tyler Broadway.
No mutual aid was ordered during containment efforts, Broadway said.
Near Temple, homes were voluntarily evacuated as a grass fire approached Friday afternoon. At 5:30 p.m., about 300 acres had burned, along with six sheds and two abandoned vehicles, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Thomas Pechal said. About 85 percent to 90 percent of the fire was contained, Pechal said.
In Llano County, a 1,200-acre fire was 60 percent contained by 8 a.m. Friday.
According to the Llano County Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page, 16 fire departments were involved in fighting the fire that hadn’t consumed any structures and caused no injuries to residents.
Meteorologist Juan Hernandez with the weather service said the highs for today are expected to reach 106 degrees and will likely set a daily record for the Killeen area. The low for tonight is 77 degrees.
On Sunday, the temperatures are expected to hang around 106 degrees with a low of 79 degrees.
According to Hernandez, a brief respite on the horizon.
“It looks like there’s going to be some relief starting Tuesday — with a high of 99 degrees,” Hernandez said.
On Friday, the city of Lampasas joined a number of area cities in declaring Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan.
The city receives water supplied from Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which is regulated by the Brazos River Authority.
The city said water customers are requested to continue to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential or discretionary purposes. Discretionary uses include landscape irrigation, car washing, swimming pools, building/driveway cleaning, ornamental ponds or fountains and dust control.
Water customers are asked to only water lawns or gardens between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Customers with odd numbered addresses are requested to water only on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday while even number addresses on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Customers should also inspect hose bibs, faucets and other plumbing fixtures to ensure there are no leaks and make repairs as needed to prevent unnecessary water loss.
FME News Service writer Deborah McKeon contributed to this report.
