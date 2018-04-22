Behind the scenes at any pageant, a lot happens.
That was no different for the most recent Five Hills Scholarship Pageant at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
For the younger children competing in the pageant, it was about parents and grandparents making sure the dresses fit right on the girls, and the shirts and ties were straight for the boys.
The older girls and women took care of their own preparations, including hair, nails, dresses and make-up.
As they moved to the backstage area prior to their respective categories March 24, a final check preceded venturing onto the stage for the judges’ appraisal.
To bring the annual pageant together takes a lot of time and money, some of it taxpayer dollars. Within the past year, the City of Copperas Cove designated $30,000 for a Five Hills Pageant parade float and storage facility. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department pays the annual premium for the float’s liability insurance, and the department’s finance personnel handle the pageant’s bookkeeping.
The City Council never formally voted to make the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant part of the Parks and Recreation Department. The consensus was reached by city staff that the royalty are tourism “ambassadors” and the pageant serves a public purpose for the city through the thousands of volunteer hours spent on community projects which are part of the older royalties’ “platform”, according to Joe Brown, Parks and Recreation director and deputy city manager. That is the key reason the taxpayer dollars are spent, he said. .
THE PAGEANT FLOAT
According to city records, Wendy Sledd, the pageant’s volunteer executive director, presented a request for $20,000 to the City Council during preparations for the 2015-2016 fiscal year budget. Sledd wished to use the money for a parade float for the then-Rabbit Fest pageant royalty.
The City Council approved that request, but the float was not built that year and the money reverted back into the city’s general fund.
Sledd renewed her request again the next year, and the next. On May 16, 2017, then-assistant city manager and budget director Ryan Haverlah presented the request to the City Council again, asking for direction.
The measure was supported by then-Councilman George Duncan, but Councilman Jay Manning was unsure. “I’m having a hard time understanding why the city should be involved in this.”
A lengthy discussion during that meeting clarified many points, including how the float would be used by the Five Hills Pageant royalty to appear in 12 to 15 parades a year throughout Texas, according to Sledd.
“We are your tourism vehicle as we travel across the state,” Sledd said at that meeting.
The council reached a consensus that the proposal for the city to pay for the $20,000 float and a $10,000 storage facility should be formalized and brought back at a future meeting for approval at the June 20 meeting.
Additional expenses for this float would come in the form of unspecified fees paid to the City Attorney, who was directed to create an agreement/policy for use of the float, City Council minutes show. The city covers the annual $276 cost of liability and automobile physical damage insurance for the float, along with maintenance costs, according to Brown.
The float is used in at least three parades each year, according to the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant rules: the Rabbit Fest Parade, the Copperas Cove Christmas Parade and the Copperas Cove Veterans Day Parade. In 2018, the number of parades in which the Five Hills Pageant royalty will represent the city is 18, Sledd said, including the Bluebonnet Festival Parade in Burnet earlier this month — for which the float won first place — and the Texas State Fair.
No other city organization uses the float besides the Five Hills Pageant, Brown confirmed.
PARKS AND RECREATION
The Parks and Recreation Department “adopted” the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant as an activity in 2017 at Sledd’s request, according to Brown, after the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce discontinued its support.
The switch was not voted on by the Copperas Cove City Council, Brown said.
“We sought the legal opinion of our City Attorney before making this transition,” Brown said in an email. He added that, while there is no city ordinance to cover such a contingency, “This is a self-supported program that has very clear public purpose, which is why the City agreed to organize and process their financials through our system.”
Those financial transactions include bank deposits for the admission fees charged at the yearly pageant and monetary donations, according to Sledd. Those monies are eventually distributed to organizations in the community, such as the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter, or used for projects like sensory playground equipment at City Park.
Sledd “is reimbursed for various items related to the pageant through a formal memo request process that goes through our finance department,” Brown said, as she does not have direct access to the funds.
Sledd detailed those items as the crowns and trophies presented at the yearly pageant, or other major expenses.
“I don’t even submit mileage requests,” she said.
Parks and Recreation personnel handle the Five Hills Pageant’s accounting, Brown added. “We run the pageant funds through established donation accounts, as that’s how their operations take place.” He estimates that accounting takes approximately 30 minutes per week, with the city paying the employee for that work.
PAGEANT HISTORY
The event was originally known as the Rabbit Fest Pageant, held during the annual Chamber of Commerce Rabbit Fest, which is in its 38th year of celebrating rabbits of all breeds and sizes. Expenses for the years when the pageant was held were covered by funds received by the chamber from the city’s hotel and motel occupancy tax, or HOT funds.
No pageant had been held for 18 years before the event was reinstated in 2014 at the request of former chamber President Betty Price, according to Herald records.
Sledd, director of communications for the Copperas Cove Independent School District and former Herald reporter and editor, took the reins as executive director of the pageant in 2014. She is a former Mrs. Texas with nearly 40 years of pageant experience, winning 13 state titles, a national title and an international title. She is also a three-time cancer survivor, who keeps the duties of her full-time job separate from Five Hills Pageant activities, she said.
In August 2015, the pageant was named one of the top three new events in the state by the Texas Fairs and Events Association. The pageant’s 18 competitive categories crown male and female contestants in baby to senior age groups.
The Chamber of Commerce decided to suspend sponsorship of the pageant as of Oct. 1, 2016, according to city records. The May 2016 dissolution of an agreement between the city and the chamber, through which the chamber received hotel tax funds, impacted many chamber-sponsored events, Herald records show.
The chamber still supports the pageant in spirit.
“The royalty are great ambassadors for the City of Copperas Cove,” said Liz Sherman, office manager for the Chamber of Commerce. “Under the direction of Wendy Sledd, the royalty have grown beyond what the chamber could support.”
After the chamber suspended its support, Sledd decided to continue the project, changing the name to the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant. She approached the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department to integrate the pageant into its assortment of other activities.
Brown agreed, on the premise that not everyone likes to participate in the sports or other programs offered by Parks and Recreation, and he’d been trying to diversify the department’s offerings to the community.
The first Five Hills Scholarship Pageant in 2017 was held at Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School, but the 2018 pageant took place at the Civic Center. According to Brown, the use of that facility was free for the pageant, “as it falls under the Parks Department related to the pageant.”
That means the pageant was saved over $1,000 in expenses, which other organizations would be required to pay for renting the Civic Center and using the stage and sound system, while charging an admission fee of $5 per person for the event, which was deposited into the Five Hills pageant account by the Parks and Recreation finance personnel.
PAGEANT ROYALTY
The pageant winners maintain a rigorous appearance schedule at regional events, with only one weekend off during their year holding the crown, Sledd said. Older winners select “platforms” of service, dedicating hundreds of hours through the year to that particular charitable cause, raising awareness and funds.
It’s a life-changing experience for each group of royalty, Sledd said.
Sledd actively recruits dozens of sponsors for the pageant, with these businesses contributing approximately $30,000 in goods and services for the contestants, not counting the scholarships received by the pageant winners and other contestants. In return for their support, the sponsors are publicly recognized by the pageant, and have opportunities to include the royalty in their promotional events.
Manning Homes is the “presenting sponsor” of the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant. Joan Manning, president of the Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees, owns the business with her husband, City Councilman Jay Manning.
“It’s not just a beauty pageant,” Joan Manning said. When she was approached to be a sponsor in 2014, “I’d never been a huge beauty pageant advocate, but when they explained how the pageant would operate, I thought it would be really good to get on board.”
Joan Manning added, “They’ve just surpassed anything I could ever imagine as far as the service they’ve done. I hope we can continue to be the presenting sponsor. It’s a win-win for us, and a great program.”
Sledd regularly solicits media coverage of the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant royalty, sends out frequent press releases and posts dozens of photos on the Fill Hills Scholarship Pageant Facebook page almost daily.
The consensus by Sledd and the Parks and Recreation Department is that the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant is a boon to Copperas Cove, and use of the taxpayer funds is justified. The city, however, is facing the need to issue nearly $10 million in certificates of obligation for capital outlay and capital improvement projects, and citizens often complain during City Council meetings about the state of city streets, asking that taxpayer funds to be made available to pay for vital infrastructure concerns.
