The ice won’t last long.
After many Killeen area residents woke up Saturday to ice-covered trees after a freezing rain, warmer temperatures will be here soon.
Due to icy weather, the W.S. Young bridge in Killeen was temporarily closed this morning, according to the Killeen Police Department. The bridge was reopened around 1 p.m.
National Wether Service meteorologist Jason Godwin said there will be a warming trend in the Killeen-Fort Hood area starting Monday with high temperatures getting into the 70s, Killeen could see some spotty rain showers Monday and Tuesday but things should dry up after that, he said.
The high temperature Sunday is 53 and the low is 47.
The high temperature Monday is 71 with a low of 44.
Tuesday the high is 61 with a low of 40.
The high temperature Wednesday is 64 and the low is 52.
The high Thursday will be around 74 degrees.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is less than 1 foot above normal and Belton Lake is about 2 feet above normal.
