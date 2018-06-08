With two more weeks until the first day of summer, the hot weather is expected to stay consistent over the weekend in Killeen.
“Summer heat with chances of pop-up storms,” National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said.
The temperature will stay in the mid-90s throughout the weekend and into early next week but Sanchez reminds people that the heat index makes a big difference.
Heat index measures how hot people feel it is, not the exact temperature on the thermometer. While it may be double-digits outside, the heat index is expected to be in the triple-digits.
And with high heat comes a risk of heat-related injuries.
Area hospitals have not reported any heat-related deaths in the Killeen area this year, but medical officials are seeing cases of dehydration and heat exhaustion.
An official at Scott & White said medical staff are especially seeing those ailments in children who just recently got out of school for the summer.
The children, who all of sudden are playing outdoors a lot more, are “not acclimated to the heat,” said Dr. Dominic Lucia at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
Adults at risk include those who work outside and senior citizens who do not have proper cooling in the home, Lucia said.
While there is no “great formula” to avoid dehydration, Lucia advises those who will be out in the heat to drink 24 to 48 ounces of water before going outside, and 12 to 24 ounces per hour while they are out in it. Those amounts can differ with the size of the person, and he said it’s good to include sports drinks, too. With water alone, the person may not be getting enough sodium, which can be lost with heavy sweating. And lack of sodium in the body can lead to heat cramps or other heat-related illness.
Medical professionals across Central Texas have been advising residents to keep hydrated and avoid heat-related injuries since things began heating up in recent weeks.
Audrey Eden, a family nurse practitioner with Metroplex Clinic Physicians in Killeen, gave the following tips:
Seek out air conditioning. If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, head to a cooler indoor place. Go to a museum, the library or a movie theater. Just a few hours in the chilly air will help your body manage heat better.
Eat light. The best foods for hot days are cool, light and easy on the stomach. A hot, heavy meal will make you feel warmer. Chilled fruit and crisp salads are good options.
Sip plenty of water. Your body loses a lot of fluid when you sweat, so it’s easy to become dehydrated in hot temperatures. Be sure to drink enough water and avoid sugary beverages, which can make your body lose fluid
Dress for the heat. Wear loose, breathable, light-colored clothing. When you go outside, don a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your face from the sun.
The Bell County Public Health District posts often to Facebook and Twitter, sharing safety warnings and tips, its director said.
“Stay hydrated and be aware of the signs of heatstroke in yourself and your family,” said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, which doesn’t keep a record of local heat-related injuries.
She said awareness is a big part of staying safe in the Texas summer.
“Check your car and be aware of your surroundings, making sure one of your kids didn’t crawl in the backseat,” she said. “It doesn’t take long for a car to get really hot.”
Robison-Chadwell suggested keeping a small car safety kit handy, especially one that includes glass breakers in emergency situations, such as if a child or pet is locked in a hot car.
“A parent might find themselves locked out of the car with the kids still in it, and you could help someone else out with your glass breaker if needed,” she said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said children are at risk for vehicular heatstroke because their bodies heat up faster than adults, according to a press release.
“The public can do their part by notifying emergency personnel if they witness a child alone or in distress inside a vehicle — regardless of the weather conditions,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, heatstroke is one of the leading causes of non-crash-related fatalities among children.
“Temperatures inside a car can rise more than 20 degrees in only 10 minutes; and even with an outside temperature of 60 degrees, the temperature inside a car can reach 110 degrees,” according to DPS. “Leaving windows partially rolled down does not help.”
Even though the first official day of summer is not until June 21, the days ahead will be hot.
A high of 95 is expected today with a low of 73.
Sunday’s forecast is expected with a high of 94 and a low of 75, with 10-20 percent chance of rain in the late evening.
Monday calls for a high of 95 with a low of 74.
For those who exercise, meteorologist Sanchez recommends doing as much of your outdoor activity in the morning when it’s not as hot.
Sanchez noted most heating happens early in the morning as the run rises before reaching peak around 2 p.m. in the summer season and the temperature begins to drop again once the sun begins to set.
“Keep hydrated,” she noted, “and remember pets and the elderly as it still gets pretty hot.
“People forget about the heat index that reaches into the triple digits.”
If you must be outside in the heat, Sanchez said, “Take precautions and take breaks during the next week.”
TIPS TO AVOID DEHYDRATION, HEAT RELATED INJURIES:
With a high heat index expected for the weekend, here are some tips from WebMD to prevent heat stroke if you find yourself outdoors:
Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and a wide-brimmed hat.
Use a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or more.
Drink extra fluids. To prevent dehydration, it’s generally recommended to drink at least eight glasses of water, fruit juice or vegetable juice per day. Because heat-related illness also can result from salt depletion, it may be advisable to substitute an electrolyte-rich sports drink for water during periods of extreme heat and humidity.
Take additional precautions when exercising or working outdoors. The general recommendation is to drink 24 ounces of fluid two hours before exercise, and consider adding another 8 ounces of water or sports drink right before exercise. During exercise, you should consume another 8 ounces of water every 20 minutes, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
Reschedule or cancel outdoor activity. If possible, shift your time outdoors to the coolest times of the day, either early morning or after sunset.
Other strategies for preventing heat stroke include:
Monitoring the color of your urine. Darker urine is a sign of dehydration. Be sure to drink enough fluids to maintain very light-colored urine.
Measuring your weight before and after physical activity. Monitoring lost water weight can help you determine how much fluid you need to drink.
Avoid fluids containing caffeine or alcohol, because both substances can make you lose more fluids and worsen heat-related illness. Also, do not take salt tablets unless your doctor has told you to do so. The easiest and safest way to replace salt and other electrolytes during heat waves is to drink sports beverages or fruit juice.
SYMPTOMS OF HEAT STROKE (according to WebMD)
Throbbing headache
Dizziness and light-headedness
Lack of sweating despite the heat
Red, hot, and dry skin
Muscle weakness or cramps
Nausea and vomiting
Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak
Rapid, shallow breathing
Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
Seizures
Unconsciousness
Treating heat stroke
If you suspect that someone has heat stroke, immediately call 911 or transport that person to the hospital. Any delay in seeking medical attention can be fatal.
Move the person to an air-conditioned environment or a cool, shady area
Remove any unnecessary clothing
If possible, take the person’s core body temperature and initiate first aid to cool it to 101 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit (if no thermometers, do not hesitate to initiate first aid).
Try these cooling strategies:
Fan air over the patient while wetting his or her skin with water from a sponge or garden hose.
Apply ice packs to the patient’s armpits, groin, neck, and back. Because these areas are rich with blood vessels close to the skin, cooling them may reduce body temperature.
Immerse the patient in a shower or tub of cool water.
If the person is young and heathy and suffered heat stroke while exercising vigorously -- what’s known as exertional heat stroke — you can use an ice bath to help cool the body.
Do not use ice for older patients, young children or patients with chronic illness, or anyone whose heat stroke occurred without vigorous exercise. Doing so can be dangerous.
VEHICLE DANGERS
DPS offers the following tips for preventing vehicular heat stroke deaths and injuries:
Never leave your child unattended in the vehicle.
Call 9-1-1 if you see a child alone in a car and emergency personnel will provide guidance.
Teach children not to play in vehicles, and make sure to place the keys out of reach when not being used.
Always check the back seats or cargo areas of your vehicle before walking away.
Establish reminders that help ensure you remove children from the vehicle, such as leaving a bag, lunch or cell phone in the back seat with the child’s car seat.
If a child goes missing, open the doors and trunks to every vehicle in the area. Many heatstroke deaths occur when a child accesses a parked car unnoticed.
