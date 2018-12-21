Even as winter begins today, the Killeen-area forecast promises pleasant weather to finish up Christmas shopping and spend time with loved ones this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, but be prepared for a chance of rain on Christmas Day.
“Friday, Saturday and Sunday it should be pretty nice outside for being officially into winter,” said Lamont Bain, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The week’s blustery conditions should subside throughout the day today, with early winds in the 15 mph range and dying down to 5 to 10 miles per hour in the afternoon, he said. Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 63 degrees.
Northwest winds causing the temperature to dip to 45 degrees tonight are expected to shift, giving way to more moderate weather for the weekend.
“We are looking at temperatures in the 70s starting Saturday,” Bain said. “This weekend looks really great if you have any outdoor activities.
Sunday is not expected to be nearly as warm, he said. The low of 43 degrees Saturday night will be followed by a high of 60 degrees on Sunday.
Monday appears to bring partly sunny skies and no real change in the temperature with a high of 63 degrees and a low of 41.
On Christmas Day, there will be a 20 percent chance of showers and potentially a thunderstorm, Bain said. Tuesday night, the chance of rain increases to 40 percent. The high temperature on Christmas will be 66 degrees with a low of 49.
“By Wednesday there is a 60 percent chance of showers and storms in the Killeen area,” Bain said. “But there should be no travel concerns across Texas through Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.