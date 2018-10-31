U.S. Attorney John F. Bash announced today that Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew B. Devlin has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for the Western District of Texas and will be responsible for overseeing complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses, according to a news release issued by the Department of Justice.
"Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and the election process must be free from fraud and manipulation," Bash said. "The Department of Justice will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of the election process."
Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington, DC by phone at 1-800-253-3931 or (202) 307-2767, by fax at (202) 307-3961, by email to voting.section@usdoj.gov or by complaint form at www.justice.gov/crt/complaint/votintake/index.php.
