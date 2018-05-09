AT&T’s network outages from Tuesday were resolved by Wednesday afternoon, according to an AT&T spokesman.
According to a short statement issued Wednesday afternoon, “Service is restored for customers in the Killeen area who were affected by yesterday’s fiber cut.”
AT&T did not disclose where or how the specific line was cut, despite requests for comment or clarification.
Shortly after the Herald posted the story Tuesday morning, the article trended at the number one spot on the Herald’s website, kdhnews.com, for the rest of the day. The story was also shared more than 800 times on the Herald’s Facebook page.
AT&T’s outage report website indicated more than 100 outage reports for Killeen on Tuesday. When asked just how many customers were affected by the outage, an AT&T spokesman said they had no information available.
artie@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7565
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.