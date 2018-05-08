Representatives with AT&T confirmed several towers throughout Central Texas are affecting customer service Tuesday.
AT&T's outage report website indicated more than 100 outage reports for Killeen.
AT&T did not provide the number of customers potentially affected by the outage. Representatives said it may take until Wednesday for full service to be restored.
The cause of the outages is currently unknown, according to AT&T.
Fort Hood Spokesman Chris Haug said all of the AT&T towers on post are currently down.
(1) comment
The Great Place, LOL
