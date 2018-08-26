Laser beams cut through smoke, backlit by hues of green and blue Sunday as cheerleaders, dancers and singers of all ages took to the stage at the Grace Christian Center’s Back 2 School Bash.
The energetic back-to-school service was met with lively reception as a large audience clapped and danced along.
“We have about 3,500 to 4,000 people come to this event every year,” said Michael Miller, Grace Christian Center’s worship/arts director, who said this is fifth year of the Back 2 School Bash. “It really lets students, schools and faculties know that we support them.”
Beyond the electrifying kickoff, which included the Killeen High School Kangarette Dance Team and mascots among other local youth and high school performers, the service also featured giveaways and gifts for students and staff.
Senior Pastor Mark Price asked all school staff in the room to stand so prayers could be said for them directly.
“We pray for their classrooms to be blessed,” he said.
The event helped educators like Becca Birkhead, a Copperas Cove Independent School District middle school theater teacher, who is new to the area, feel welcome and energized for the start of the school year.
“”It was fun and uplifting,” Birkhead said of the service, “Sometimes for teachers, it can be hard to get into the year. I already feel excited and included.”
Executive Pastor of Student Ministries Brian Liechty was another main speaker at the service, providing faith-filled guidance on many issues experienced by today’s youth, such as the importance of not comparing oneself to others.
Local parents like Jennifer Shepard, who brought her fifth-grader, Natalie, to the event, appreciated the relevance of Liechty’s message.
“It hit a lot of topics that kids worry about,” Shepard said. “It hit the point that we are all unique.”
Shepard said the Back 2 School Bash is definitely important for the local community.
Grace Christian Center Church member Carolyn Stimpson said the event plays a pivotal role in the back-to-school season, noting even children who do not regularly attend the church are invited to attend.
“It’s wonderful, both services are packed every summer,” Stimpson said, referring to the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. service offerings. “This church, in general, is just an amazing, spirit-filled church.”
For more information on the Grace Christian Center or to watch recaps of the service, go to https://gracechristiancenter.com/.
For all the Killeen youth heading back to classrooms today, in the words of Shepard, “Be brave, be yourself and have fun.”
