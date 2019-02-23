This March 4 forum is for you, Killeen residents.
Do you have issues you want City Council members to address?
Are you happy or unhappy with recent council decisions?
At this forum, you will learn what council candidates list as priorities and what they plan to do if elected or re-elected.
The forum is at 6:30 p.m. March 4 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. There is no charge for admission.
The event is sponsored by the Killeen Daily Herald and KDHnews. Herald editors Rose Fitzpatrick and Dave Miller will moderate.
Nine people are running for four seats. They are: District 1: Shirley Fleming, incumbent, unopposed; District 2: Debbie Nash-King, incumbent, opposed by Will Baumgartner and Mellisa Brown; District 3: Jim Kilpatrick, incumbent, opposed by Sandra Blankenship and Tolly James Jr.; District 4: Steve Harris, incumbent, opposed by Brockley Moore.
Candidates will be asked questions that could include the following topics:
Killeen finances — The city has to make tough choices to keep a balanced budget.
Chaparral Road — What obligation does the city have toward Chaparral Road improvements?
First responders — What are your thoughts regarding the staffing and retention for Killeen police and firefighters?
Economic development — What sort of businesses would you like to see come to Killeen, and how would you attract them? What other ideas do you have about improving economic development?
Activities for youth at night — What role should the city play?
Crime rates — The community is concerned about crime. What steps would you take to address problems.
Street fees — How should the city proceed with implementing street fees?
All candidates will be given the chance to address each question so that residents can compare the answers.
Residents: If you have questions not on this list, you can email them for consideration to news@kdhnews.com. Please put KILLEEN FORUM in the subject field of the email.
The goal for the forum is to inform voters, who will make important decisions on the May 4 election.
Doors open at 6 p.m. March 4 for the forum at the conference center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive. The forum is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
