COPPERAS COVE — Several Copperas Cove residents have claimed their water supply was suddenly cut off, or they received unusually high utility bills, and they complained about struggling to communicate with representatives hundreds of miles away.
Dozens of residents share the same claims.
City officials know this. Now, the city will pay thousands of dollars to hold a magnifying glass to a handful of utility accounts.
Since Fathom took over billing two years ago, residents have complained of these issues with Fathom water supply company. Fathom serves as the third-party system responsible for billing and customer service. The city is responsible for the maintenance of the water equipment.
The city of Copperas Cove entered into an agreement with Fathom on May 17, 2016, with a one-time implementation fee of $7 million. The city is contracted for 15 years of Fathom service, an agreement that automatically renews each year until it expires in 2031.
In response to resident complaints, the city will audit 1 percent of local Fathom accounts from a billing perspective. The process, costing $16,000, will look at all billing aspects, meter readings, adjustments, corrections and payments made/applied to those accounts. The audit process will also explore solid waste accounts.
Auditor Weaver & Tidwell, which has audited for the city before, will examine the 1 percent, and depending on what the audit discovers, a more thorough audit may follow, according to Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah.
The audit should be complete by the end of November, according to City Spokesman Kevin Keller.
“Depending on the findings, there could be more (audits) that come from this audit,” Keller said. Funding for this audit and potential follow-ups will be paid for money from the water and sewer fund.
The Phoenix-based third-party water management company does not have a local office, which has further aggravated residents with complaints.
Councilman James Pierce Jr. is one of those aggravated residents.
“It’s time we bring the water back in town,” Pierce said before a crowd of several dozen residents who attended Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Pierce handed Haverlah a list of information requests and future agenda item requests, all pertaining to Fathom. In addition to a request to expedite the audit, they included going over the entire agreement between the city and Fathom in a public forum-style meeting. Council could potentially adjust the city’s agreement with Fathom, Keller said. In terms of finding a new water management group, the process is unclear.
Pierce also expressed disdain in dealing with customer service, claiming he had to spend around 30 minutes on hold, trying to call customer service regarding an error in billing.
His sentiments were shared by Joey Acfalle, a director for the Copperas Cove Economic Development Committee.
Acfalle said after a new online portal for Fathom customers went live on Sept. 6, errors began to appear in his usage reports. His readings allegedly indicated he used 177 gallons of water in a five-hour time frame.
Acfalle said he has seen similar issues shared on social media.
“I’m sorry, but that’s not plausible,” Acfalle said. “If you have registered with this system, please take a look at your Sept. 4-7 reports.”
Also on Tuesday night, Haverlah touched upon more drops in the bucket fueling resident frustration.
Around Sept. 5, Copperas Cove water meters, which are not proprietary to Fathom, were upgraded by Neptune Technology Group, which provides all of Cove’s water meters.
Fathom readings were faulty after Neptune’s updates, according to Haverlah. In October 2016, Fathom installed these Neptune-made meters.
On Tuesday, the city of Copperas Cove also reported an interruption with Fathom call center phone lines. Cove residents can discuss water account matters only via phone with Fathom representatives based in Phoenix.
“Residents have every right to be frustrated, because it is technology,” Haverlah said. “Sometimes technology does not help us and causes other problems that appear greater than they may be.”
Fathom representatives could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.