BELTON — An empty kayak on Lake Belton has led to a search for a missing man, Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Chief Taran Vaszozc-Williams said.
Multiple agencies are searching for the man, but his name hasn’t been released yet.
The man is in his 50s and has grayish-white hair and a goatee, Vaszozc-Williams said.
The search is being concentrated near Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area and also at Frank’s Marina near the Belton Dam.
