A Killeen infant who was found unresponsive July 16 in the care of his babysitter died of a viral infection, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday.
Killeen police responded to the 5000 block of Dan Drive at around 12:15 p.m. July 16 in reference to a call of a child not breathing. Upon arrival, police found 9-month-old Jayse Robinson, who was immediately taken to a Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights for treatment.
The infant was later pronounced dead by a Bell County Justice of the Peace.
On Saturday, the Killeen Police Department, which was investigating the incident, received a full autopsy from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas showing Jayse died from an "adenovirus infection."
According to the Centers for Disease Control, adenoviruses can cause a wide range of illnesses, including the common cold, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, pink eye, fevers and neurologic diseases affecting the brain and spinal cord.
On Tuesday, Killeen police Cmdr. Erich Morsbach said there are no pending charges relating to the infant's death.
