BELTON — The preliminary autopsy result for Timothy Troupe, 34, of Killeen, showed he died Monday from blunt force injuries to his head, neck and trunk after a forklift rolled over him.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield received the result Wednesday, he said.
Troupe was a temporary employee at Tarco of Texas, located at 2403 Taylors Valley Road in Belton.
He was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m. by Barfield, who ordered the autopsy at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has contacted the Belton Police Department, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Wednesday.
No preliminary autopsy result was received Wednesday after the death of 29-year-old Yuricel Penaloza, 29, of Temple. She was killed by a car at about 9:25 p.m. Sunday while walking on Interstate 35 near the Tahuaya Road exit.
Both deaths are being investigated by the Belton Police Department.
