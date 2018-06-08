An autopsy will be performed on the 19-year-old jogger who died after a run Thursday morning in Harker Heights, police officials said on Friday.
“The autopsy will have official results of their determinations, and anything I could give is mere speculation,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department spokesman.
He said he is not sure when the name will be released but confirmed the man was a Harker Heights resident.
“He was running with a group in a public location, and afterwards was exhausted,” Miller said. “He and a relative then got in their car and drove down the road a mile or so before the driver stopped to check on his passenger, because the passenger was passed out, appearing not to be breathing.”
Heights emergency services responded to the scene at 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway at 9:37 a.m. Thursday in reference to a call of an unconscious male who was not breathing, Miller said on Thursday.
Upon arrival, first responders said CPR was in progress, but the man remained unresponsive, unconscious and not breathing, Miller said. After all life-saving measures were used, the man remained unresponsive and was taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
The man was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, who ordered an autopsy.
“Our condolences go out to his family and friends,” Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.