COPPERAS COVE – Former Louisiana State University football player Orlando Gunn celebrated Corporate America Day with Copperas Cove High School’s freshman early this month.
Gunn, a former running back at Harker Heights High School, is an Advancement Via Individual Determination, or AVID, teacher and wrestling coach at Lanier High School in Austin.
AVID is a national program that trains educators to help them prepare students for college, careers and life.
Gunn spent the day sharing the hardships he faced in his own success story, business attire tips, and the importance of public speaking.
Students responded well to Gunn’s presentation. Each class was lively but respectful.
At the end of each discussion, five to six students showed off their cooperate makeovers, which gave their peers relatable examples on how to dress for success.
Heather Calaoun, a CCHS freshman teacher, organized the event to teach students important life skills.
She said she wants to transform this generation, bring them back to the basics, and give them executive skills many students graduate without.
“I wish we had opened this up to other grade levels,” said Heather Calaoun, a CCHS teacher
Gunn’s presentation is applicable for students even before they leave CCISD.
“Students that apply for scholarships have to go through an interview process,” said Wendy Sledd, the Copperas Cove Independent School District spokeswoman.
Whether it is a scholarships, college or part-time job interview, Gunn’s presentation is applicable for high school students.
Copperas Cove Independent School District sponsored Gunn for CCHS’s AVID Secondary program.
To learn more about AVID, go to the department page at cchs.ccisd.com.
