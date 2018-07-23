GRAPEVINE — As hundreds dined in the Literary Lights dinner Saturday evening in the 2018 Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference, a tribute video played for Sue Mayborn of the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn Foundation rolled.
In the video, Mayborn touched upon how far the conference has expanded its reach.
“Every year, people always say, ‘This is the best one,” Mayborn said. “People keep coming back and keep looking forward to it.”
The following awards were presented during the Literary Lights dinner:
- Personal Essay First Place: Daniel Garcia
- Personal Essay Second Place: Jaya Wagle
- Personal Essay Third Place: Anita Roastingear
- Reported Narrative First Place: Jonathan Auping
- Reported Narrative Second Place: Christine Heinrichs
- Reported Narrative Third Place: Matt Crossman
- Runner-up: Debbie Williams
- Runner-up: Timothy Miller
- Runner-up: George Newtown
- Runner-up: Kim Horner
- First place book: “The Invisible Patient” by Tracie White.
- Second place book: “Dallas: From the City of Hate to the Home of America’s Team” by Charlie Scudder.
- Third place book: “Notorious Hoodlum: A Son’s Tale” by Jim Dolan.
Best American Newspaper Narratives 2018
- First Place: The Oregonian, Kale Williams, “The Loneliest Polar Bear”
- Second Place: Chicago Tribune, Patricia Callahan, “Doomed by Delay”
- Third Place: Los Angeles Times, Christopher Goffard, “Dirty John”
- 2018 Biography Fellowship winner: Alison Owings
