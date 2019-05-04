The Adolescents and Young Adults Drinking and Driving Outreach Center, or AYADD, hosted its annual gala at the Courtyard by Marriott in Killeen on Saturday night.
“I am pleased and happy with the turnout at the gala this evening, couldn’t be happier,” said Sandra Minor, the founder of AYADD. “This organization seeks to raise awareness of the youths and their challenges within this community.”
This formal affair attracted over 150 people who came out to show their support for the work the organization has done within the community over the years which includes mentoring and helping youths ages 12 – 27 years live their best lives.
“Our goal at AYADD is to see our youth being lifted versus being locked up,” said Minor. “We want to help everyone because everyone deserves a chance.”
This year’s gala had musical selections from local acts within the community which included Dana Holcomb, In Him We Move Mime Ministry, Wess Morgan and violinist Stephen Jo.
AYADD exists to curb and address the issue of youths with alcohol problems along with other issues area youth may encounter daily.
“Anytime you’re involved with helping people in the community, it then becomes a great cause, and I am happy to lend my support for this cause,” said Killeen Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble, who attended the event. “Anytime that I can lead that effort with transparency and trust, I’m glad to do so because it will trickle down to my officers.”
The AYADD goal is to increase awareness and educate the surrounding communities about the cause and effects that alcohol has on the youths within the community.
“AYADD is an organization that will be here for everyone and the people coming here to celebrate with us today is a testament to the work that we do in our community,” said Minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.