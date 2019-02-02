For the fourth straight year, the Adolescents and Young Adults Drinking and Driving Outreach Center, or AYADD, hosted its youth summit at Grace Christian Center in Killeen on Saturday.
Sandra Minor is the owner and founder of AYADD, which has been in existence for seven years. The youth summit consists of around 75 to 100 students from different community organizations like Upward Bound and the Youth Advisory Commission.
The students participated in breakout sessions throughout the event that covered the following categories; Identity and Esteem, Suicide and Homicide, Drug and Alcohol and Gang In, Gang Out.
Each breakout session had its own professional who led the class and the group discussion. However, the main goal was for the students to talk about their own experiences and learn that they are not alone.
Minor said AYADD looks at the most common challenges that kids face today and the organization attempts the youngsters about those challenges.
All of the breakout classes are connected, Minor said. When children are struggling with their esteem, that can lead to suicide or homicide or joining a gang to feel loved or wanted. When someone joins a gang, that person is exposed to drug and alcohol use and abuse.
A quick description of the breakout sessions according to AYADD is as follows:
Suicide and Homicide: The aftermath and how drugs and alcohol plays a role in the ideations.
Alcohol and Drug Use and Abuse: Growth and development vocal interactions, human behaviors and relationships.
Esteem vs. Identity: Lost in abusive relationships and traps.
How to recover from the emotional abuse.
Gang in, Gang out: Understanding the trap and how to avoid the lure.
The event had guest appearances from prominent names in the community, including Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, municipal judge Mark Kimball, Brett Williams from Killeen Parks and Recreation, Lt. Bryant of the Killeen Police Department and Levallois Hamilton, the youth programs specialist in Killeen.
Minor said she loves having these voices attend because as she said, “children need to know that our community leaders care too.” These leaders in the community have had similar struggles in their lives that the students are facing now and they were able to make a choice to have a better life.
Delilah Hernandez from Upward Bound has been involved in the summit for three years and she said that it is a great experience for the students and they are able to meet new people and people that they can relate to.
The event began at 8 a.m. and the first breakout sessions began at 9:35 a.m. The hourlong sessions continued throughout the day until the program concluded at 3 p.m.
Lunch for the event was provided by Domino’s Pizza and Chick-fil-A.
