Robin Battershell

Outgoing Temple ISD Superintendent Robin Battershell 

BELTON — Robin Battershell’s retirement did not last long.

More than a year after she left the Temple Independent School District, the longtime educator is set to take the reins of Belton ISD as interim superintendent.

