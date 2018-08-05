Back-to-school season will bring several events to the Killeen area this week, including the 13th annual New Teacher’s Showcase in Killeen on Tuesday and Wednesday.
There will be a free concert featuring a performance by Roger Creager in Belton on Thursday.
Families new to the Fort Hood area will have the opportunity to get to know neighbors and the community at Hood Howdy on Friday.
TUESDAY
The public education council with host the 13th annual New Teacher’s Showcase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for elementary school teachers at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. New Killeen educators are welcome to this networking event with local businesses. All attendees will receive a goodie bag with promotional materials. Contact Caity@KilleenChamber.com or call 254-526-9551 for more information.
WEDNESDAY
The 13th annual New Teacher’s Showcase will continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for secondary school teachers at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
THURSDAY
Chick-fil-A will host a Back to School Bash in Copperas Cove from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will feature live music, entertainment, games, performances, guest appearances and more. The first 50 kids in attendance will receive a free backpack with goodies inside.
Schoepf’s Old Time Pit Barbecue, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, will host a show featuring Roger Creager with Michael Carubelli from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is free for those 21 and older or 12 and younger. Attendees ages 13 to 20 will be $5.
FRIDAY
Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host Hood Howdy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Club Hood off 24th Street and Wainwright Drive. The event will offer information for newcomers and feature a mini-career fair.
The family friendly event is an opportunity to connect with neighbors and for attendees to get to know their hometown. It is free and open to the public. Call 254-287-2007 for more information.
SATURDAY
Victory Baptist Church will be giving away school supplies and clothes from 8 a.m. to noon at 502 W. Business U.S. Highway 190, Copperas Cove.
SUNDAY
A Sunday group run is from 6 to 9 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. The free event is open to all ages and skill levels. Runners will be able to choose their distance and there will be water at the start/finish.
