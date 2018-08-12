The aisles of many Central Texas stores teemed with shoppers this weekend, eager to take advantage of the statewide tax holiday.
Many parents ventured to local stores, including the Target in Harker Heights, to purchase school supplies for the upcoming academic year at tax-free rates.
“Tax-free weekend is important for local families,” said Taylor Childs as she helped her daughter, Makynlee, 5, shop for her first day of kindergarten at the Target store Sunday. “Most of us have multiple kids so we save where we can.”
Texans are slated to save $90.3 million during this year’s back-to-school tax-free weekend, according to the state’s comptroller’s office, in an article in the Austin American Statesman.
“As Texas families begin the process of replacing their beach bags with book bags, Texas’ sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save some money on the supplies families need before the school bell rings,” state Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a written statement to the Statesman. “As a dad to three young children, I know how these expenses can add up.”
Janel Davis, who brought her daughter, Brooke, 3, to Target for the sale Sunday, said the tax-free weekend was a good reason to get out of the house.
“It’s especially important if you have a large family as that can add up,” Davis said.
Target Store Manager Katrino Garcia said the event offers not only the opportunity for shoppers to purchase items without having to pay local or state tax, but his store also holds additional sales during the weekend.
“It’s great savings,” Garcia said. “(The weekend) has gone really well as far as sales is concerned. Our guest traffic has increased since previous years.”
Texas’ tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999 and tax-free prices for Texas-based retailers are also available online.
Tax-free eligible items also include items other than school supplies like clothing under $100.
“There are some items that people do not realize are tax-free like diapers and some luggage,” Garcia said. “It’s for everyone, not just parents.”
He said the store also creates pre-stocked bags, complete with the required supplies for each grade level and the store keeps copies of supply lists provided by the school districts.
To see a full list of clothing, footwear and other qualifying items, go to texastaxholiday.org.
