The Bell County Autism Intervention Team is hosting its third annual Badges and Buddies event from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at the Temple Bible Church, Outback Building, 3205 Oakview Drive, Temple.

The event was designed to "increase the understanding and knowledge of law enforcement agencies and individuals on the Autism Spectrum living in the community," according to a news release by the Bell County Autism Intervention Team.

