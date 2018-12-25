Balloons floated gently into the sky Tuesday evening as a small crowd gathered at Long Branch Park in Killeen released them in remembrance of a young man who died during a shooting in Killeen.
“He was so funny. He always had a lot of jokes and a lot of laughs,” Renee Michaels said of her son, Yorrick Michaels, who died Thursday. “He was very smart. We are so proud of him, and we are going to miss him.”
Family members and friends shared stories and memories before and after the balloon release. Event organizer Yvonne Richards had purchased several red, white and blue balloons for the remembrance because Yorrick Michaels was a fan of the Patriots football team. Many of the balloons also had the number 25 on them because he was going to turn 25 on his birthday, Jan. 12.
“His character was one of fun, and wherever he went he made friends,” his father, Charles Toms, said. “He was just a good person. He had big dreams, big hopes and he loved hard.”
Yorrick Michaels’ family said he will be buried in Waldorf, Maryland, on Jan. 5.
He died in a shooting that occurred at a residence in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road on Thursday night. Police said they were responding to a burglary call when learned one person had been shot, but they have not responded to the Heralds’ requests for additional information.
Michaels’ family members said they had no new information.
