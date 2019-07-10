HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights Activities Center specialist and “balloonologist” Adam Trujillo brought a special program to the Harker Heights Public Library as he entertained more than 500 children and adults on Wednesday morning.
“Our performer today is Adam Trujillo — his stage name today is ‘Atom,’” said children’s librarian Amanda Hairston. “This is a balloon science program.”
Trujillo demonstrated different experiments with balloons to explain various science concepts such as tension, heat absorption, potential and kinetic energy, force, pressure and even molecular changes.
His experiments incorporated everyday items as a microwave oven, a toaster — which he used to make a small hot-air balloon — and a laser pointer. It was his use of liquid nitrogen toward the end of the show, however, that really wowed the crowd, as he showed how an inflated balloon shrank when immersed in a dish of the substance, but expanded when removed from it.
Killeen resident Joyce Lantis brought her three great-grandsons to the program, who at the ages of 4, 7 and 10, were excited by what they had seen.
“We come to the Harker Heights Public Library because they have more activities,” Lantis said.
“That was a really good crowd,” Hairston said. “We knew he would do a good job.”
