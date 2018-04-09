The Bank of America Financial Center at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights has closed, according to signs outside the building.
A media representative with Bank of America did not respond by press time.
A sign on the outside of the building said the business had closed and referred customers to another Financial Center at 2511 Trimmier Road in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.