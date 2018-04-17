HOUSTON — Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband, President George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday, a family spokesman said. She was 92.
The Killeen Daily Herald covered a speech Mrs. Bush made in Belton in February 2007.
Her down-to-earth style was apparent in her speech at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She gave three tips to promote good business for any person:
“To believe in something larger than yourself and to get involved in some of the larger things in life.
“Quit making excuses and get involved. Don’t give up on your dreams or your goals.”
“Take an active part in your community. Everyone says they want to save the world, but no one wants to do the dishes.”
Her speech was part of a business forum series at UMHB sponsored by Drayton McLane Jr.
“I am not crazy about following last year’s speaker,” Mrs. Bush said in jest, evoking a laugh from those who knew the McLane lecture speaker for last year was her husband.
Mrs. Bush was known for making literacy her personal platform for change.
She founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy to fight against illiteracy by giving grants and educational support to family literacy projects around the country.
She also served as honorary chair of the foundation and hosts its annual fundraiser, “A Celebration of Reading” in Houston and Dallas. Additionally, the foundation helped create and continues to provide support to statewide literacy programs in Texas, Maine, Florida and Maryland.
In February 2010, Mrs. Bush hosted a videoconference with more than 20,000 students across Texas as part of the George Bush Presidential Library’s Reading Discovery Distance Learning Program.
A fifth-grade class at Brookhaven Elementary School in Killeen was one of 21 schools in the state selected to ask Bush a question during the virtual visit. Fifth-grader Mackenzie LeBlanc was chosen to ask the question.
LeBlanc stood up and quietly introduced herself to Bush, who watched through a television screen.
“What inspired you to become a champion of literacy?” she asked.
Wearing her trademark pearls, Bush sat in a leather armchair with her white dog she called “Mini-me” at the presidential library in College Station.
“If more Americans could read and write, they’d be happier,” Bush said in response, and there would be fewer teenage dropouts as a result, she added.
The Bushes, who were married Jan. 6, 1945, had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. And Mrs. Bush was one of only two first ladies who had a child who was elected president. The other was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams.
“I had the best job in America,” she wrote in a 1994 memoir describing her time in the White House. “Every single day was interesting, rewarding, and sometimes just plain fun.”
On Sunday, family spokesman Jim McGrath said the former first lady had decided to decline further medical treatment for health problems and focus instead on “comfort care” at home in Houston. She had been in the hospital recently for congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In 2009, she had heart valve replacement surgery and had a long history of treatment for Graves’ disease, a thyroid condition.
Herald staff writers contributed to this report.
