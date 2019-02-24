A small but dedicated group of Knights of Columbus were preparing barbecue meals for area residents Sunday, raising funds for Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen as well as their own building, located at 2901 Saint Frances St.
“We are supporters of the Catholic Church, and we raise money for those that are in need,” fundraiser organizer Hector Obregon said. “We’ve had people walk in here needing gas for their cars, and we’ve had members empty their pockets to help them.”
The Knights were selling barbecue items such as brisket, sausage, chicken and various sides from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location. Prices ranged from $5-10 per plate, and children 12-years-old and under can get plates for $5.
“We used to do a barbecue fundraiser just once a quarter, our monthly fundraisers were normally breakfast fundraisers, but a lot of churches have started doing breakfast and we didn’t want there to be competition between groups, so we wanted to try doing more barbecue fundraisers,” Obregon said. “Whenever we would do these, they would turn out great.”
The Knights of Columbus group holds a fundraiser at their location the last Sunday of every month.
