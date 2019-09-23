Barktoberfest

Pinky, a rescue dog from the Autin Humane Society and owned by Shannon Watkins, waits her turn to strut her stuff during the costume competition Saturday at Barktoberfest 2015.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

Barktoberfest, Killeen’s signature dog event, is back Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lions Club Park. The event is free and open to the public.

Free activities will include off leash play areas for large and small dogs, open swim at the Family Aquatics Center, animal adoptions and pet friendly vendors. Pups can also compete in the fan-favorite Pooch Pageant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.