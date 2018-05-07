In recent months, the live release percentage of animals at the Killeen Animal Shelter has skyrocketed, reaching 94 percent in March, according to the most recent report.
One of the reasons the euthanasia numbers are down and adoption numbers are up is because of a new barn cat program the animal shelter started in conjunction with Spark of Life, a division of Killeen Pets Alive.
“The Killeen Animal Shelter contacted us for help because Killeen does not have a program in place to fix and release (feral cats), so whenever they were going to the shelter, they were immediately euthanized (after the three-day holding period),” Spark of Life volunteer Victoria Watkins-Killebrew said. “Now, the Killeen Animal Shelter has been working with Spark of Life to fix the animals after the holding period, and we are either turning them into barn cats or releasing back into the cat community (they were picked up from) to help control the rodent population.”
Spark of Life may release a cat after it has been fixed if they do not have a home available for the cat, because it will still help to control the rodent population in Killeen without adding to the feral cat population.
The main reason this program began was to help lessen feral cat population in both the city and the animal shelter. Feral cats are generally assumed to be hard to adopt they don’t deal well with humans. However, they make perfect barn cats because they are used to living outside, and they help control the rodent population in a given area.
“This program has been going on for the past few months, and in the past month or two the shelter and Killeen Pets Alive has fixed and released about 25 ferals,” Watkins-Killebrew said. “In the month of May we are hoping to release another 25 to 30 ferals.”
The process is fairly simple, according to Watkins-Killebrew. When a cat comes in to the shelter, it is held for three days in case a resident claims the animal as an escaped pet. Once the three-day hold is up, the shelter fixes the animal and then calls Spark of Life to let them know how many animals are currently available at the shelter. A volunteer (usually Watkins-Killebrew) then picks up the animals and distributes them to customers who have contacted Spark of Life looking for a barn cat.
“Right now the biggest thing we are having problems with is not a lot of people know we have started this program,” Watkins-Killebrew said. “We are looking for people that need mousers or have barns or land and are just looking for outdoor cats to help control the rodent population. We also have a few community cat owners that run cat colonies here in town, and they have taken a few of them as well.”
Cat colonies are specially operated cat communities that function as homes for feral cats. Killeen residents must receive a cat colony permit from the city in order to manage one. Cats in cat colonies must be fixed, and they function as another way to help control the city’s cat and rodent population.
Currently, the animal shelter is able to pay for the cost of fixing the ferals that come into to be adopted because a larger portion of the shelter’s annual budget was approved for spaying and neutering this year. Also, Emancipet Killeen awarded the shelter a grant in February that helped pay for the cost of fixing 30 feral cats, according to Watkins-Killebrew.
“Most of the people that adopt ferals from us are in Bell County, just because that is our area of expertise,” Watkins-Killebrew said. “But we have had people come from as far as Waco and Round Rock and Austin come to our facility for them.”
Anyone interested in obtaining a barn cat from Spark of Life can contact Watkins-Killebrew at 512-718-4764. She said text messages generally work better for her, and she tries to respond to requests quickly.
