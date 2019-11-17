While Barnes & Noble is nominally a bookseller, the business also offers multiple events children and adults alike. Two such events are Storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday for children ages 2-5, and Baby & Me Storytime at 11 a.m. Sundays for children ages 0-2.

"This is actually our first time coming to the story time event, we just saw it on the website and thought it would be a good thing to bring her to," said Daisy White, who was at Barnes & Noble on Sunday with her husband, Daniel, and their daughter, Delilah. "We read to her every night, at least four or five books a night because she just loves reading."

