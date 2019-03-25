Hazardous weather moved through North and Northern Central Texas last night bringing rain, hail and lightning, but Killeen only got cooler temperatures.
Preliminary storm reports from the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth noted severe hail across North Texas from Sunday’s storms.
The largest reported hailstone occurred between Frisco and McKinney and was measured at 2.75 inches, or about the size of a baseball, according to the National Weather Service.
Although a cold front from the north moved into the area overnight, the storm did not reach the Killeen area.
Lampasas, Coryell and Bell counties are included in the hazardous weather warning issued at 7:38 a.m. this morning by the National Weather Service.
The warning will remain in affect with expected thunderstorm chances to return Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning also noted that there is the potential for strong to severe storms across the three local counties, but today is forecasted to reach a high of 74 degrees and a low of 46 expected tonight.
“Temperatures are where they should be around this time of year,” said Lee Carlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Dallas-Fort Worth office.
Lake Belton currently has lake level is reported at full capacity with 594.44 feet, which is 2.85 feet more filled than this time last year.
