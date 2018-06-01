The Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce will host the fourth annual Battle of the Food Trucks from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The event is free and open to the public.
The pet-friendly international food festival is the biggest food festival in Central Texas.
“In the past three years, our event brought more than 10,000 visitors, and this year we are expecting to increase that number,” said chamber Chairwoman Violet Mercado.
Over 80 venders will set up inside the community center and in the park. Vendors include local restaurants, organizations, artisans, clothing and more.
Food trucks are competing for Best Dish, Best Truck Presentation and People’s Choice. Competitors are coming from Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Temple, Waco and Austin. People’s Choice nominations start at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Grand prize winner announcements are at 4:30 p.m.
Live music will also be preformed at the festival. Freedom Air is providing helicopter rides.
The Killeen Animal Shelter will bring pets for free adoptions.
A car show organized by Missing Piece car club is from noon to 5 p.m. The show is only registering the first 70 cars. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
It is a 19-category show with award presentation at 4 p.m.
“Our chamber’s mission is to promote the economic development of Hispanic and other minority-owned businesses in Central Texas,” Mercado said. This this type of festival, “we not only support the entrepreneurial spirit of our local businesses, but create a sense of unity in the community.”
