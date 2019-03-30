In recognition that March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Baylor Scott& White on Saturday informed the community with a panel of health care providers about misconceptions and the importance of a regular screening process.
The presentation took place at the Grace Christian Center in Killeen.
Colorectal cancer is also known as colon cancer and occurs in the colon or rectum. It usually develops from abnormal growths called polyps. Health care providers focus on finding and removing those polyps during a coloscopy.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and women in the United States.
“Cancer is an epidemic and colon cancer is a preventative epidemic,” said oncologist Sripriya Santhanam during the panel discussion. “So why not help ourselves?”
The CDC recommends adults between age 50 to 75 to be screened for colorectal cancer on a regular basis.
According to Santhanam, the African-American population is more prone to colorectal cancer and should start the screening process at the age of 45.
“Talk to your doctor to know whether it is the right time for you to start a colonoscopy,” said gastroenterologist Vani Paleti, M.D. “If you do have a family history of colon cancer and advanced polys, maybe your screening starts sooner than 55 or 45, so you need to bring that up with your primary care provider.”
Although colorectal cancer research and treatment plans are very advanced, many patients don’t take the appropriate steps.
“There are several barriers for the colonoscopy,” said Vani. “Fear of the whole procedure, fear of anesthesia, fear of ‘what if they find a polyp’ and fear of complications … If we can get the fear out of the way, a lot of people will be more open to the procedure.”
The goal of Saturday’s health care event, which was organized in cooperation with the NAACP, was to challenge assumptions about colorectal cancer and inform the community about the truth behind the misconceptions.
Killeen resident Everlean Scott was diagnosed with colorectal cancer after a coloscopy and visited the health care event to share her story.
“I have been cancer free for five years and I just wanted to let everyone know that having colon cancer is not the end of life,” she said. “I just want to encourage everyone who has any kind of cancer to just keep a positive attitude and a positive outlook and know in your heart that there is a cure.”
