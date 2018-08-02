COPPERAS COVE — Lions and tigers and bears, oh my. And, let’s not forget about unicorns, zebras, dinosaurs, bulldogs, frogs, cats and horses. Hundreds of stuffed toy animals line the wall of Bearables and those animals will gallop, hop and roar into the arms of children Saturday to raise money for children suffering from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.
Bearables, a locally owned animal-stuffing party business at 209 S. Main St., is celebrating its third anniversary Saturday by inviting children of all ages to stuff an animal of their choice for $10. The celebration is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is limited to 100 children.
The fundraiser to send children with alopecia to a special camp is a community service project of Pre-teen Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills Briana Liles who is afflicted with alopecia.
“Other kids have made fun of me because I have bald spots on my head. My mom always tries to fix my hair where they won’t show, but you can still see them,” the 9-year old said. “I want other kids just like me to know that they are not alone and that’s why I want to help pay their way to camp for kids who all have alopecia. I want them to feel special and know that they are beautiful just like they are.”
Bearables owner B.J. Callaway has hosted the fundraising event each year to celebrate the success of her businesses in Copperas Cove.
“I’ve always had a soft side for children regardless of their unique circumstances. To me, all children are the same,” Callaway said. “As I look back at what God has given me through my businesses, I’m happy I am able to give something back. If I can put a smile on one child’s face, then I know I’ve done right by the values my mother instilled in me, that everyone should be treated the same and with respect.”
If you go:
Where: Bearables, 209 S. Main St., Copperas Cove
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What: Stuff an animal of your choice for $10. Limited to the first 100 children.
Information: Reserve your space by purchasing tickets online through the Facebook Five Hills Pageant events page or email fivehillspageant@gmail.com for paper tickets. Walk-ins are welcome as space is available.
