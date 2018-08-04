Bearables of Cove celebrates birthday

By David Hardin
Herald correspondent
COPPERAS COVE — Children were smiling as they watched their stuffed animals being filled with cotton during Bearables of Copperas Cove’s birthday party and fundraiser Saturday.
The fundraiser was organized to raise money for people who suffer from the skin disease known as alopecia.The event was created by Pre-Teen Miss Five Hills Briana Liles, who has alopecia.
She wanted to help raise money and bring awareness to others about what alopecia is and how to deal with it on a daily basis.
Other members of the Five Hills Royalty assisted Briana during the event.
According to the National Alopecia areata Foundation, a common autoimmune skin disease causes a loss of hair mostly on the face, scalp and sometimes-other parts of the body.
The disease can affect people in different ways, and generally first appears in children.
About 6.8 million people suffer from alopecia in the United States, according to the alopecia foundation website: www.naaf.org/alopecia-areata
Briana Liles said, “I can help others that have it worse than me. Most of the kids and adults that have Alopecia have no hair, but I am fortunate to still have hair, and I am able to put cream and stuff to put in my hair. I have been teased by other children for the way I look.” She added, “You look beautiful the way you are; do not listen to others.”
B.J. Callaway, owner of Bearables, said, “If I can put a smile on a child’s face, that means a lot to me.”
Six-year-old Macy Heinze had a lot of fun coming to the event.
“I liked seeing my dog get stuffed, and I am not sure what name I will give my dog,” she said.
