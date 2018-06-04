June is here and the start of the summer swelter has locals scrambling to beat the heat.
Temperatures last weekend neared triple digits, sending many residents to seek refreshing refuge at one of Killeen’s public pools or water attractions, like the Junior Service League of Killeen Spray Pad at Long Branch Park.
“We come here early in the morning because around 1 or 2, it starts getting packed,” Killeen resident Christiane Brown said of bringing her son, Jayden, 4, to play at the spray pad. “We also have a pool at home and sprinklers, and we play with water balloons — anything water.”
Killeen local Lisa Chambers said she looks for spots like this to bring her daughter, Sally, 3, not only because of the water, but due to entry being free.
“This is our first time here, but we will be coming out more this summer,” said Chambers, who said hydration and a proper hat are her essentials for staying cool. “We also try to find indoor activities.”
Some locals opted to avoid the heat entirely by staying inside and cooling their residences, skyrocketing business for air conditioning specialists in the area.
“Volume is up. Technicians are stepping up to the plate trying to serve the community,” said John Deane, owner and president of Deane Electric & Air Conditioning in Killeen. “We are getting a lot calls requesting new systems.”
Johnny A. Mojica, H-E-B area community coordinator, concurred there has been a substantial rise in demand for items to help stave off the heat.
“We have been seeing an increase in sales of fans and AC units,” Mojica said, adding that stores have a large stock of these items. “We also encourage customers to stay hydrated so we have plenty of water stocked daily.”
The warm weather trend is forecasted to continue throughout the week, with highs reaching the upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Area residents like Chambers fear the heat won’t stop there and that Killeen is looking at scorching season ahead.
“It seemed like it started slowly but then hit all of the sudden,” she said. “We are a bit scared of the heat to come.”
Some tips for beating the heat, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website, include:
- Staying in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day.
- Wearing light, loose-fitting clothing.
- Drinking water often.
- Avoiding necessary hard work or activities while outside.
- Avoiding unnecessary sun exposure.
- Wearing a wide-brimmed hat while in the sun.
