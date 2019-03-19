BELTON — A company with a history of mishandling inmate extraditions will now manage some of Bell County’s prisoner transports.
The Bell County Commissioners Court on Monday approved an agreement with the Nashville, Tenn.-based U.S. Corrections to conduct inmate extraditions. The contract is for one year, with three one-year renewals.
This decision comes a month after the sudden shutter of Texas Transportation Prisoner Services — the private inmate transportation company that bungled the extradition of capital murder suspect Cedric Marks to Texas from Michigan.
Bell County Assistant Auditor Ammy James said U.S. Corrections was the sole bidder for the contract. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reviewed the proposal, and U.S. Corrections met their requirements, James said.
“I looked at their proposal. I was impressed with their vehicles that they use for transport. I was impressed with training protocols,” Bell County Deputy Chief Chuck Cox said. “It’s not like we’re going to use them every day. It’s just a lot more cost effective on the smaller trips and some of the not high-profile people.”
The county will pay $1.50 per mile for every adult that U.S. Corrections transports. Previously, that mileage fee was $1 with Texas Transportation Prisoner Services, Cox said. Additionally, there is a $500 fee for same-day pickup and delivery.
Last fiscal year, the county spent $67,000 on prisoner extradition, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
Blackburn and Commissioner Russell Schneider questioned the $500 fee and how often the sheriff’s department would need to use it.
“I can’t think of a time when we would do that,” Cox said, adding it would be a rare occurrence for same-day pickup of an inmate.
U.S. Corrections is a subsidiary of Prisoner Transport Services — the largest for-profit extradition company in the nation and the only major company in its market.
An investigation by The New York Times and The Marshall Project found that the Michigan Department of Corrections in April 2016 canceled its contract with U.S. Corrections over an escape that occurred and for frequently failing to deliver inmates on time.
The contract cancelation occurred prior to Prisoner Transportation Services acquiring U.S. Corrections later in 2016.
At least four people died while being transported by Prisoner Transportation Services since 2012, The Times and The Marshall Project reported. Since 2000, at least 60 prisoners escaped from private extradition vans, according to the report.
Since the publication of that report and coming under scrutiny by the U.S. Justice Department, Prisoner Transportation Services implemented new policies to improve prisoner safety in its vehicles, according to The Marshall Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization focused on the U.S. criminal justice system.
The new safety measures, according to The Marshall Project, included installing cameras and real-time system in its fleet of vehicles; hiring a compliance officer to ensure the company follows federal regulations; and conducting an independent review of their practices.
Blackburn said he was not aware of the investigation by the Times and the Marshall Project, and planned to look into it.
