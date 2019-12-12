auto sales

In this 2017 file photo, Ford trucks are seen at Automax in Killeen. All Ford vehicles topped the auto sales report from November in Bell County with 276 vehicles sold.

 File photo

New car sales numbers in Bell County are still slightly lower than last year’s numbers, according to the monthly Freeman Auto Report.

Sales for new vehicles in Bell County are down 6.86% through November this year, with 16,389 new vehicles sold since January as opposed to 17,596 vehicles that were sold through November 2018.

