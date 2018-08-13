Bell County is no longer under a burn ban.
The Commissioners Court, in a unanimous decision Monday morning, lifted the burn ban that had been in effect since June.
Most of Bell County received 1.5 inches to 2 inches, according to Meteorologist Matt Stalley with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, on Sunday. The Belton area had 4.66 inches since Friday, he said.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.