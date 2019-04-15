The National Weather Service in Fort Worth warns Bell County residents to be on the lookout for more severe weather arriving in the middle of the week.
“The best chance for storms is going to be Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night,” said Ted Ryan, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
While the thunderstorms have the potential to turn into severe storms, Ryan especially warned to be ready for large hail.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday, according to NWS. Some of the storms could be severe. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent Wednesday.
“The number one thing people need to do is to be weather aware,” he said. “Just know that the weather has a potential to get bad.”
To stay up to date, he suggested to either receive thunderstorm and tornado warnings on smartphones or listen to the local NOAA weather radio.
Since a warning is usually issued when a severe thunderstorm has been detected by the National Weather Service Doppler radar, people still have time to take appropriate safety precautions before the storm hits.
“That way you can take action,” Ryan said.
The safety guidelines on the National Weather Service website states to seek shelter in a sturdy building that can protect against lightning and hail as well as strong winds and flooding rain.
“Generally, the best action is to stay away from windows,” Ryan said. “Moving into an interior room in the middle of your house is almost always the best course of action for a severe thunderstorm.”
According to the National Weather Service website, tornadoes can occasionally accompany severe thunderstorms. The safest place during a tornado is the lowest level basement, providing as many walls as possible between yourself and the storm. Pets should also be kept inside during storm and tornado warnings.
If caught outside, enclosed buildings or cars can provide shelter. It is important to avoid open spaces, isolated objects and high ground as well as to stay away from bodies of water.
The National Weather Service states on their website: “If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.”
Other than Wednesday, the forecast predicted promising weather for the rest of the week and Easter weekend.
“It looks like it is going to be pretty nice,” Ryan said. “The rain will probably hold off until after Sunday.”
Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the 70s. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will reach highs the 80s with lows in the 60s.
