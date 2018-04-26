New car sales in Bell and Coryell counties are following the trend started in January, with car sales in Bell County up and sales in Coryell County down from this time last year, according to the Freeman Auto Report from March.
This also means that car sales overall are beginning to pick up after being down at the end of 2017.
In 2017, car sales were down about 7 percent from the previous year and truck sales saw a nearly 5 percent decrease. However, from January to March 2018, Bell County has seen a 6.46 percent increase in new car sales compared to the same time last year.
In March, 1,492 vehicles were sold in Bell County, according to the report, compared to 1,475 vehicles sold in March 2017. This amounts to a 1.15 percent increase.
Coryell numbers continue to be lower than 2017 numbers, with dealerships selling just 81 vehicles in March. Compared to 121 vehicles sold in March 2017, this comes out to a 33.06 percent decrease.
The most popular selling brand in Bell County in March were Fords with 252 cars and trucks sold, according to the report.
Other top sellers were Toyota vehicles, with a total of 236 units sold, and Hondas, with a total of 151 units sold.
The most popular vehicles sold in Coryell County were Chevrolets with 18 units sold. Other top sellers were Ram trucks, with 15 units sold, and Jeeps, which also sold 13 units.
New vehicle sales in March
Bell County
Toyota cars — 163
Honda cars — 144
Ford cars — 137
Ford trucks — 115
Chevorlet cars — 82
Coryell County
Ram trucks — 15
Jeep — 13
Chevrolet cars — 9
Chevrolet trucks — 9
Ford cars — 8
