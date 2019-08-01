Property values

Growth can be a double-edged sword.

Look no further than certified property values in Bell County. They grew by about 11 percent to more than $20 billion this year, according to new data from the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County.

Property values by entity

Here is a sampling of certified property values that Bell County governments and school districts will use to set their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.

