LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Bell County Commissioners Court authorized the county in 2001 to collect $1.50 on each vehicle registration. In the Bell County 2019 Fiscal Year, $435,636 was collected with vehicle registrations.

“The FY 2019 amount is the largest amount collected since Bell County started this program and is $7,741.50 more than FY 2018,” Shay Luedeke, Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector said. “It’s the result of registering 290,424 vehicles in Bell County during the fiscal year.”

