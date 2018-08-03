In a world where sequels are made to be more gargantuan than the predecessor, the second Bell County Comic Con is gearing up to follow suit.
The convention will bring together artists, cosplayers, celebrity guests and superheroes to celebrate comics, pop culture, games, movies and fantasy in one action-packed weekend.
Comic Con will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, and Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The event was brought to Bell County last year by show owner and promoter Johnny Huang. He said more than 19,000 people attended the inaugural convention, making it one of the largest events the Expo Center has ever hosted.
“It was amazing,” Huang said. “We had way more people than we expected and it was definitely a blessing. I guess it really demonstrated and showed how desperately bad that Bell County needs more entertainment, which is something I’ve been preaching to the area for a long time.”
He said he hoped the first year of Comic Con would set the bar high and start a new trend to bring more cool events to the area. Huang said the show coordinators are hoping for a bigger turnout this year, but won’t take what they already have for granted. He said the team is working just as hard as they did last year to market and spread the word about the event to the area.
“We’re kind of expecting the numbers to be the same or better, but we did double the floor space,” he said. “Some of the problems that we did have last year, which I believe most first-year shows don’t have, is just not having enough room or having a turnout way bigger than we expected. So we’re definitely more organized and planned and ready for that compared to last year.”
Huang said the guest list for this year’s convention is pretty incredible, thanks to all the hard work and success of last year’s event.
This year’s guest of honor is actor Danny Trejo, who has appeared in numerous films including “Heat,” “Machete,” “Desperado,” “Con Air” and many more.
“We took a survey after our show saying ‘If you could just have any guest you want, doesn’t matter how crazy or how unlikely it would happen, who would that be?’” Huang said. “And we gathered that list and out of that list’s top 10, Danny Trejo made that list.”
He said after they narrowed down the top 10 list, it still took three months to secure Trejo as a guest.
Other guests appearing at Bell County Comic Con will include Austin St. John and David J. Fielding from “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” and Tracy Lynn Cruz and Justin Nimmo from “Power Rangers in Space.”
The list also includes professional wrestlers Jake “The Snake” Roberts and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. Huang said he’s worked with Roberts at quite a few shows and he’s been “nothing but fantastic.”
“As far as ‘Hacksaw,’ I’ve been waiting my whole life to meet him, so this is going to be great,” he said.
Actor Hasaan Rasheed, who made his film debut in Marvel Studio’s “Black Panther,” will also make his Comic Con debut in Bell County.
“He’s a phenomenal guy as well and he’s making his Comic Con debut at Bell County, so not only is this going to be his first Comic Con in Texas, but it’s his first Comic Con ever, and he chose our show to come out and meet the fans,” Huang said.
Returning Comic Con guests will include actor Ernie Reyes Jr. from the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies in the ’90s and TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman.
“Our show is the only Comic Con that Eastman is doing in Texas this year and we’re proud to say that,” Huang said. “Last year, Kevin Eastman did our show and Kevin Eastman doesn’t even do first-year Comic Cons … they only do really big shows or shows that are super Ninja Turtle fan shows, so obviously we were one of the exceptions because we have a strong Ninja Turtle following and fandom, and also because we have a strong relationship with them professionally.”
The convention will also feature a silent auction and other fundraising opportunities for local charities.
“Our show is about making friends, having fun and bringing something good to the community,” Huang said. “I think part of bringing good to the community is to give back and pay it forward.”
The first 10,000 visitors will also receive a free, exclusive comic book created by this year’s guest artists.
Ticket info
Attendees are invited to dress up in costume. Adult weekend passes are $50; adult Saturday-only passes are $40; adult Sunday-only passes are $35; military weekend passes are $30; youth ages 11-15 are $10 for a one-day pass or $15 for a weekend pass; children ages 4-10 are $3 for a one-day pass or $5 for a weekend pass. Family passes are also available for two adults and four children for $95 or $80 for military families. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://purchase.growtix.com/e/bell_county_comic_con_2018.
For more information about guests, panels and featured artists, or to purchase tickets for Comic Con, visit www.bellcountycomiccon.com.
