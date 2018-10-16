Bell County Precinct 4 Commissioner John Fisher is inviting the public to a Townhall meeting at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight.
Fisher is excited for the opportunity to answer questions and discuss the role of the county commissioner and the accomplishments the county has made over his tenure, according to a news release from Fisher.
“Serving as county commissioner is a true honor. I am proud we have improved the county’s credit rating to ‘AA+’, that we have proven to be fiscally responsible to make certain we are in excellent financial condition, and that we have aggressively met the demands of growth.” Fisher stated.
Fisher looks forward to answering questions at the forum and said “we have many projects I would like to see through to completion over the next four years. I look forward to talking about these projects with everyone and am asking for your vote to keep our economy growing and county improving," according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.