BELTON — Bell County has a number of planned projects looming on the horizon.
There are road and bridge improvements and new software upgrades that will affect the county’s courts. On top of that, the county plans to modernize its 15-year-old voting equipment.
All of that costs money. Just the proposed voting upgrades alone could cost at least $784,000.
With that in mind, the Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved an order to issue up to $10 million in certificates of obligation — a form of debt that does not need voter approval.
Killeen-based First National Bank Texas will issue the certificates of obligation for the county. The issuance has a 2.69 percent interest rate.
Bell County Judge Jon Burrows said the various upgrades the county needs to make fall under the purposes of the certificates of obligation.
“There are a lot of things that need to be done and we’ve got the funds to do it without having an effect on our tax rate,” Burrows said.
According to the Texas Comptroller, certificates of obligation can be issued for public improvement projects, buying materials and professional services. Residents can have a say on the issuance if 5 percent of registered voters petition for an election.
Gary Kimble, a financial advisor at the Austin-based Specialized Public Finance, said it will take 10 years for Bell County to repay the principal and interest of the certificates of obligation.
Typically, Burrows said, the county is able to pay off its debt quicker than the final maturity date.
Originally, Kimble said, the county planned to take 15 years to pay off its debt. But Commissioner Tim Brown suggested considering how the finances would look under a 10 year period, the financial advisor added.
“We think this is a very conservative transaction,” Kimble said.
The debt issuance will not hit Bell County’s debt service, the financial advisor said. For the current year, Bell County has a total of $127,695,000 in debt obligation secured by property taxes, according to the budget.
Bell County’s current tax rate is 45.11 cents for every $100 of property value. Of that rate, 8.36 cents is dedicated for debt service.
“We’re able to use our existing debt service rate on this to blend this in,” Burrows said. “There will be no change on our tax rate on this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.